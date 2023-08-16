iHeartRadio

Section of Ypres Avenue to close temporarily on Friday for road work


The intersection of Ypres Avenue and Wellesley Avenue in Windsor, Ont. is seen. (Source: Google Maps)

Drivers may have to find an alternate route if driving down the westbound lanes of Ypres Avenue on Friday.

According to the City of Windsor on Twitter, the westbound lane of Ypres Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Wellesley Avenue for road work on Friday.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The city asks that drivers follow posted detour signs. 

