Security camera images released in hate-related vandalism in Bradford

Police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a hate-related crime after property at a Bradford home was vandalized with homophobic graffiti.

South Simcoe Police started investigating the incident that happened on Nov. 28, 2021, at an address in the area of Walker Avenue and Morris Road.

They say two vehicles in the driveway and the front door of the house had been spray-painted, and all eight tires were punctured.

The graffiti on the sides of the cars include a homophobic slur and the words 'Rat,' 'Goof,' and 'Woman.'

"We will not tolerate hate in our communities. We encourage residents to report any incident that is motivated by hate or bias," police stated in a release.

Investigators released images from security video to help identify the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to email Det. Shawn Strilec or contact Crime Stoppers.