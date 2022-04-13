Security cameras capture thieves stealing 250-pound turtle statue in Wasaga Beach
Police and a community are on the hunt for a turtle, but not just any turtle, Seemore the statue, which was stolen from outside Georgian Bay Optometry Clinic in Wasaga Beach.
"Last night, our beloved Seemore was stolen," clinic staff posted to social media Tuesday.
Surveillance cameras captured four individuals, three males and one female, removing the 250-pound statue from its post, loading it into a vehicle and taking off.
The $15,000 turtle statue, complete with a blue t-shirt, sunglasses and bucket hat, is popular with children who stop to take a picture while visiting the nearby ice cream shop.
Staff at the optometry clinic on Mosley Street say vandals have targeted the turtle statue in the past.
In 2018, staff said two men hit the statue with a metal rod and attempted to push him over.
In a Facebook post, staff said surveillance footage couldn't get a clear image of the suspects, adding the same thing happened the week prior.
A reward is being offered for the beloved statue's safe return.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.
