Barrie police report dozens of vehicles have been stolen or broken into since the beginning of January.

It's an issue one Barrie community has taken to social media to try and stop.

Footage from three different home security cameras was posted to a Facebook group page as neighbours band together to try and keep their belongings safe.

Faheem Malik said his camera captured some of the incidents in the overnight hours.

He said it's a growing issue. "Over the past few weeks, there someone, person's coming in - different times - 1 a.m., sometimes four in the morning, going house to house, going door to door, and checking everybody's cars."

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said they are aware of the situation and said they would monitor the area, but added vehicle break-ins aren't uncommon and typically go unreported.

"If we don't know what's happening in a community or a specific neighbourhood, we can't target our resources in order to deal with that situation," Leon said.

Police remind vehicle owners about the Lock It or Lose It campaign, and said they would switch up their patrol times in this particular neighbourhood.