Security footage of suspects in fatal triple shooting in North York released by police

Police have released security camera footage of three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal North York shooting that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man earlier this month.

Chavaughn Jones was inside the lobby of an apartment building near Verndome Place and Grenoble Drive just before 1 a.m. when three men approached and opened fire.

He sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects fired another round of gunshots as they were leaving the area, striking a woman in the leg and a grazing a third man. Both were treated for their injuries.

A fourth individual was injured as a result of broken glass.

Police say the suspects drove away in a Honda CRV, which was discovered by police in York Region.

On Thursday, investigators released video of the three suspects. In the video, three males are seen walking through what appears to be a parking lot. Their faces are not visible.

The first suspect has been described by police as being a male with a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie and light-coloured pants.

The second suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The third suspect is a male with a medium to heavy build, police say. He was wearing a black hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.