Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in a downtown parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Police were called to a report of a fight involving the guard and a male at the parkade at 101 Street and 102 Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers found the gravely injured guard once they arrived at the scene.
He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.
The other male involved in the fight is still at large.
Homicide detectives have taken over the case.
Security company GardaWorld has confirmed the victim is one of their employees.
"We are deeply saddened by recent events involving one of our team members in Edmonton," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "While we cannot comment on an open police investigation, we are working closely with law enforcement in support of their efforts related to this incident.
"Our focus remains on supporting our people, our teams and all loved ones impacted."
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Cavalry FC coach evokes memories of 'Rocky IV' ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup debutCavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. cast his mind back to a 1985 Hollywood movie when asked about his CPL team's preparations for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg match against Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurantThe ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Fire at Elliot Lake landfill; residents warned air quality could be affectedFire crews in Elliot Lake are currently dealing with a fire at the Elliot Lake landfill. Residents are being warned air quality could be affected.
-
Lost pendant holding mother's remains returned to rightful ownerA Calgary woman’s quest to return a lost pendant to its rightful owner had a happy ending.
-
Author to honour 50th anniversary of Chi-CheemaunHistorian and author Richard Thomas is looking for stories about the Chi-Cheemaun as he looks to honour the iconic boat’s 50th anniversary season of sailing between Tobermory and South Baymouth.
-
More warmth and sunshine for the rest of the weekIf you like these warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine, then you will enjoy this whole week.
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in SurreyVideo has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
B.C. teacher who called student's hijab a 'Halloween costume' reprimandedA substitute teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been reprimanded for repeatedly referring to a student's hijab as a Halloween costume during class.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summerA political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.