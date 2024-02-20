Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police

A security guard is dead after an altercation in a downtown parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.

Police were called to a report of a fight involving the guard and a male at the parkade at 101 Street and 102 Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found the gravely injured guard once they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

The other male involved in the fight is still at large.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case.

Security company GardaWorld has confirmed the victim is one of their employees.

"We are deeply saddened by recent events involving one of our team members in Edmonton," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "While we cannot comment on an open police investigation, we are working closely with law enforcement in support of their efforts related to this incident.

"Our focus remains on supporting our people, our teams and all loved ones impacted."

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.