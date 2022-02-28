Security guard dies following attack at UBC's Okanagan campus

The security guard who was attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has died.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed Monday that the 24-year-old victim, who was assaulted shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in the University Centre building, has succumbed to her injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and co-workers at this time," the detachment said in a news release.

Shortly after the attack, officers found a suspect and arrested him under the Mental Health Act. Authorities said the man, who was also working at the university that morning, could now face a murder charge.

Neither the victim nor suspect have been publicly identified by police.

Lesley Cormack, deputy-vice chancellor of UBC Okanagan, also released a statement Monday offering condolences to the victim's family and assuring students the assault was an isolated incident that "does not pose an ongoing risk to campus safety."

"I also understand that many on campus will feel shaken by this news, and I encourage everyone to seek out the support and services offered to students, faculty and staff," Cormack wrote.

The university previously said the incident did not involve a UBC Okanagan student.