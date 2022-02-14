Security guard fired, police launch investigation after man assaulted outside Calgary store

One person has been fired and police are investigating after video surfaced showing a man being assaulted by a uniformed security guard outside a Calgary grocery store.

According to police a verbal confrontation between hired security and the victim started inside the 5th and Third East Village Superstore on Feb 2.

Warning: video in this story may be upsetting to some viewers

It later moved outside where the incident escalated.

The video shows the security guard repeatedly shoving, punching and kicking the man, who is on the ground. Police said the victim is believed to be from the city's downtown vulnerable population.

Property owner RioCan said in statement the security guard has been fired and the security company is putting its remaining employees through re-training.

"We are deeply disturbed by the video footage of an incident that took place on 5th & Third East Village property on (Feb. 2), involving a subcontracted security guard. The footage has been provided to the local authorities and the subcontracted security guard has been terminated," it read.

"We have been working closely with our security partner to address the issue and ensure such situations are prevented in the future. They have assured us that they are reviewing their Code of Conduct policies with their staff, and all security personnel working at RioCan properties will be required to undergo refreshed training. RioCan’s top priority is always the safety and security of our tenants, guests, and the communities in which we operate."

Calgary Police say they are investigating the incident.