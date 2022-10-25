Security guard recovering after pipe attack in downtown Nanaimo
Charges have been laid against a 52-year-old man in connection with an alleged attack in downtown Nanaimo, B.C.
On Saturday morning at about 9:30 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP say a security guard was on foot patrol along Victoria Crescent, near the A&W restaurant, when he was assaulted with a pipe and punched several times, suffering cuts and bruises to his face.
When emergency crews arrived, the victim was treated on scene by paramedics. He told officers he knew his attacker but the man had fled just before officers arrived.
According to the security guard, the attack was unprovoked.
In a release Tuesday, Nanaimo RCMP say officers found the suspect about an hour later, near the 7-Eleven store along Terminal Avenue, and he was arrested without incident.
On Sunday, Michael Maud of Nanaimo appeared in court for a bail hearing and was formally charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
RCMP say he has been remanded into police custody until his next court appearance in Nanaimo on Nov. 15.
