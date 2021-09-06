Security guard shot in ByWard Market after man denied entry to bar

Ottawa police have arrested a Scarborough man after he allegedly shot a security guard in the ByWard Market overnight.

In a release Monday morning, police said the man had been denied entry to a bar on Clarence Street at around 1 a.m. and shot the guard twice in the leg before running away.

Police said that the guard was expected to undergo surgery and that the injuries were not life threatening.

Police further allege that as they were chasing the suspect, he shot at an officer before he was eventually arrested. The officer was not hurt.

Andre Green is accused of attempted murder and is facing other gun-related charges. Police said he is not a registered restricted gun owner.

A witness described the late night scene as chaotic.

"Suddenly, we heard a weird sound and then saw many police cars," Mohamed Thiam told CTV News Ottawa Monday afternoon. "People were in a panic. There were many people wondering who was shot and looking for their friends."

Several streets in the ByWard Market were closed overnight as police investigated but they have since reopened.

This is the second violent incident in the ByWard Market this long weekend, after a stabbing on Saturday.

Area councillor Mathieu Fleury is calling for cameras and other increased security measures in the area.

"Now we need, more than ever, other elected officials, specifically the mayor and the leadership, to come with me and with the business community and residents to make the area safer," he said. "We had, a few years ago, conversations related to bringing cameras to the area as a pilot. I think incidents like that and the importance of the area in the city renew the importance of that conversation."

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them at 613-236-1222 x5166 or the Guns and Gangs unit at 613-236-1222 x5050.