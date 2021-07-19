Security guard stabbed 'multiple times' while trying to stop shoplifter in Vancouver; suspect arrested
A Vancouver security guard is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times while trying to stop a shoplifter over the weekend.
The Vancouver Police Department said they were called just before 10 a.m. Sunday, after a security guard working at a drug store near Thurlow and Davie streets was reportedly stabbed.
Police didn't say which store the security guard was working at, but there is a Shoppers Drug Mart in that area.
Officers gave the victim first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.
Police said the suspect left before officers got to the scene but they were able to quickly identify him. They connected him to a building in the Downtown Eastside and arrested him at about 7 p.m.
"Dozens of VPD officers worked throughout the day to identify and locate the suspect, and thankfully he was arrested without incident last night," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.
"The victim has serious injuries, but we hope he will make a full recovery."
The 26-year-old suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, is facing weapons and assault charges.
