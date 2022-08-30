Security patrols to observe Charlottetown heritage squares

A new pilot project in Charlottetown will see security patrols for the city’s five downtown heritage squares.

Rochford Square, King Square, Hillsborough Square, and Connaught Square are small parks near each of the corners of the historic downtown, along with Queen Square -- the green space around the legislature.

The condition of the parks has become a concern for some, and a source of complaints to the area councillor.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve had way more outdoor activity,” said Alanna Jankov, Charlottetown ward 1 councillor. “There’s way more happening in the squares, and this was an idea, that I had brought up to Chief McConnell as an idea, to ensure that everyone feels safe in the squares and everyone can enjoy the squares.”

The city already has security at some of its larger parks. This 10-week-pilot is an expansion of that.

The security personnel are not law enforcement officers, though do report directly to the Charlottetown Police, and will focus on maintaining the rules of the parks.

“Reminding people that, pick up your trash before you go, or put your cigarette out, put your dog on a leash,” said Jankov. “Just so we’re all able to enjoy these amazing spaces.”

When asked if the increased security in these parks was a response to the recent issues related to homeless encampments in the city, Jankov said it was not.

“These ambassadors, or security people, are not there to push people along, cause where are they going to go? That’s why you’re in the park,” said Jankov. “So absolutely not, this is just to ensure that everyone has a safe space to be.”

Reaction to the increased oversight in the parks is mixed.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” said Rinku Upathyaya, who often eats lunch in one of the squares. “It should be a security thing. It’s my main priority.”

“I go through a couple of these parks every day,” said Lou Richard, walking her dog. “I don’t see anything that would cause me concern.”

CTV news spoke to some others who were concerned about the security personnel, citing bad interactions with security guards in the past.

There will not always be a security person in any of the parks, rather, there will be a regular foot patrol through each of them, 24 hours a day.