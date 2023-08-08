Security 'taunted' by boaters while protecting B.C. wildfire evacuees' homes

Security staff patrolling a lakefront community in B.C. that has been evacuated due to wildfire were "taunted by boaters" on Monday, according to the regional district.

Roughly 100 properties in a community in the Interior that can only be accessed by boat were ordered to evacuate due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire last week.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District issued a bulletin Tuesday saying there have been issues with boaters trying to access the area which prompted officials to hire private security to protect the emptied homes.

"Yesterday, security staff were taunted by boaters. RCMP has been informed and will be investigating. Security is in place for the protection of the properties. These personnel deserve to be treated with respect," the statement says, adding a report has been made to the RCMP about the incident.

"Should there be continued issues with boaters attempting to access the area, additional security resources will be deployed."

While crews continue to try to contain the blaze, which is out of control and estimated at nearly 5,000 hectares, the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District says it is critical that no one other than emergency personnel access the area.

Police and conservation officers are patrolling in order to prevent boats from entering the area, the district added.

Ahead of the long weekend, officials in the region asked people to avoid boating on Adams Lake so as not to interfere with the firefighting efforts.