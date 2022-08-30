Security vehicle rammed with stolen skid steer during Alberta theft: RCMP

A man and a woman are each facing several charges including assault with a weapon after RCMP say a theft turned violent in central Alberta.

Mounties were called at 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a construction site on Highway 11 and Range Road 15.

"An employee with Tri-West Security observed two suspects on CCTV attempting to steal heavy machinery," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff explained in a Tuesday news release.

"A security guard who attended the location was subsequently rammed by a suspect who was driving a stolen skid steer."

The security guard was in a vehicle at the time and was not injured.

Both suspects left the scene in a stolen truck hauling a stolen trailer, Savinkoff alleged.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspects and arrest them with the help of a police dog after the truck was crashed in a field.

"Both suspects received minor injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital where they were later released," Savinkoff stated.

Jonathan Isaac Arsenault, 22, of Sylvan Lake, was charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x2)

Mischief over $5000

Assault with a weapon

Fail to comply with release conditions

Marie Elizabeth Maerz, 28, of Wetaskiwin, was charged with:

Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3)

Mischief over $5000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon

Fail to comply with release conditions

Issac will appear in court on Sept. 16 and Maerz will appear Sept. 6, both in Red Deer Provincial Court.