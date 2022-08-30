Security vehicle rammed with stolen skid steer during Alberta theft: RCMP
A man and a woman are each facing several charges including assault with a weapon after RCMP say a theft turned violent in central Alberta.
Mounties were called at 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a construction site on Highway 11 and Range Road 15.
"An employee with Tri-West Security observed two suspects on CCTV attempting to steal heavy machinery," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff explained in a Tuesday news release.
"A security guard who attended the location was subsequently rammed by a suspect who was driving a stolen skid steer."
The security guard was in a vehicle at the time and was not injured.
Both suspects left the scene in a stolen truck hauling a stolen trailer, Savinkoff alleged.
Officers were able to catch up with the suspects and arrest them with the help of a police dog after the truck was crashed in a field.
"Both suspects received minor injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital where they were later released," Savinkoff stated.
Jonathan Isaac Arsenault, 22, of Sylvan Lake, was charged with:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x2)
- Mischief over $5000
- Assault with a weapon
- Fail to comply with release conditions
Marie Elizabeth Maerz, 28, of Wetaskiwin, was charged with:
- Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3)
- Mischief over $5000
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Assault with a weapon
- Fail to comply with release conditions
Issac will appear in court on Sept. 16 and Maerz will appear Sept. 6, both in Red Deer Provincial Court.