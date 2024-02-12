Security video captures aftermath of Saskatoon killing

Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.

On Saturday morning, at 238 Avenue K North, police found 48-year-old Arden Panipekeesick, who had been shot. He died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Kordel Prout lives nearby, his security camera footage shows a person walking out of the house at 6:52 a.m.

The person appears to wave down a police vehicle, then runs.

As the police vehicle gets closer, two more people leave the house.

"There were three people running," Prout says.

Katlim Kristian John Desjarlais-Kelly, 21, has been charged in the death.

He's also facing gun-related charges.

The property manager of the house told CTV News neither the accused or victim were tenants.

Desjarlais-Kelly made his first court appearance on the charges on Monday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Saturday's killing marks Saskatoon's second homicide of 2024.

The first one happened just a week before.

In 2023, Saskatoon recorded 12 homicides.