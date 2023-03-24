See amazing images of the Northern Lights in Sask.

Many residents across Saskatchewan had a prominent view of the Aurora Borealis also known as the Northern Lights Thursday night and Friday morning and are sharing the pictures they captured with CTV News.

According to CTV Morning Live’s weather anchor Brandi Boxall, the phenomenon was more visible than normal because of a stronger disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field.

Disco looking very majestic last night. pic.twitter.com/U4ZWidfFxw

“Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were able to see a display of the lights and even parts of the U.S. including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, as well as Montana, Wyoming, Wisconsin and even as far east as New York,” Boxall said.