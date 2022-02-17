See photos of flood damage along Kettle Creek in Port Stanley, Ont.
Elgin County communities along Lake Erie are dealing with some serious flooding.
The Port Stanley lift bridge is being held in the lifted position to prevent damage from large chunks of ice.
“It’s pretty strange for this time of year. This should be March or April that it breaks up… just strange weather,” said area resident Murray Taylor.
Rain and snow melt have caused large ice floes to follow the current down Kettle Creek into the lake.
Damage from the high water and ice can be seen all along with waterline with docks destroyed, tables and canoes submerged and at least one vehicle in the water.
“We’ve been here since May,” said Jeff Reia. “My wife and I came from Kitchener try to change our lifestyle, come to a beautiful little community and we were excited. And there’s been three floods here this year so, welcome to Port Stanley.”
A flood watch has been issued by the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, with similar warnings from other area conservation authorities.
Kettle Creek officials have warned residents of low lying properties to take precautions, including moving valuable items out of areas are prone to flooding.
