See rainbows form above Regina's in stunning time-lapse video


image.jpg

A dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.

The video was captured as a storm system moved through the city on Thursday.

At times, streaks of lighting can be seen amid the rainbows.

You can see the whole video for yourself using the player at the top of this story.

