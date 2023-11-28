See Saskatoon police catch an escaped cow

Saskatoon police responded to an unusual call on Monday where they were confronted with an escaped cow.

According to police, over the noon hour, officers were called to the intersection of 22nd Street West and Confederation Drive.

"The cow got out of the back of a trailer and had wandered onto the roadway, and then moved into a grassy area closer to the freeway," a police spokesperson said in an email.

"Fortunately, the cow was receptive to our officers attempts to herd it and was put back into the trailer safely, and without further incident."

You can see the lengths police went to in order to corral the cow by using the video player at the top of this story.