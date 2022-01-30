See satellite imagery of the 'freedom rally' protest in Ottawa

A series of satellite images reveal the scene at Parliament Hill on Saturday as thousands turned out in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

The satellite images from Maxar Technologies show truckers and supporters crowded in front of Parliament Hill’s Centre Block building as part of the demonstration. Also seen is a convoy of trucks lining a nearby Ottawa street.

As protesters gather for the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally, the city core surrounding Parliament Hill remains nearly impassible. Certain streets remain closed as Ottawa Police say they are working to lift areas of gridlock for residents and businesses.

“We are currently working with the organizers on a route and safe manner to clear the downtown,” reads a statement from Ottawa Police released on Sunday.

The rally has remained largely non-violent. Police say they made no arrests on Saturday but are planning to maintain a heavy presence.

With files from Christy Somos and The Canadian Press.