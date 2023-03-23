See the 1982 Saskatoon blades rack up 6 goals in under 2 minutes

Many records in the WHL have been set over the years.

Some of them have fallen, and others still stand.

But there is one record that may never be broken.

Recently unearthed CTV archival footage shows the Saskatoon Blades accomplishing something that seems almost impossible.

On Nov. 9, 1982, the Blades faced the Prince Albert Raiders, and put on a record-setting performance by scoring six goals in a span of less than two minutes.

You can watch the wild string of goals using the player at the top of this story.

With the game tied at one in the first period, Perry Ganchar scored 5:59 into the frame. That was followed up by a goal from Lane Lambert 38 seconds later. Then, just 15 seconds after that, Glen Olszewski would light the lamp giving the blades a 4-1 lead.

And the barrage of goals continued. Only 12 seconds went by before the blades scored again, this time courtesy of Todd Strueby. And 25 seconds after that, Roger Kortko would find the scoresheet. Just 30 ticks later, Joey Kocur would tack on another one for Saskatoon to give the blades a 7-1 lead.

When the flurry of scoring had finally subsided, Saskatoon had set a record for scoring six goals in the fastest time in WHL history.

The blades went on to win 13-2. And the goal judge certainly earned their paycheque.