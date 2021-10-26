See the moment an Alberta man frees a moose calf stuck in fence
An Alberta man rescued a wailing moose calf caught in a wire fence as coyotes were circling it.
The video shot by Kyle Spratt shows a man approach the stuck moose in an attempt to free it. As he moves aside parts of the fence, the calf manages to get loose and rushes off into the next field.
“There she goes,” another man can be heard saying.
“I noticed a few coyotes circling the area where the moose was caught up so I knew that it was only a matter of time before they had breakfast,” Spratt told Storyful.
Spratt didn’t have the right tools to free the calf, so he called a local farmer to help. As the farmer went about helping, Spratt kept an eye on the calf’s mother who was waiting nearby.
Soon after the calf was released, Spratt said it “met up” with its parent.
