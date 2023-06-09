Seed fluff turns Winnipeg streets white

Some Winnipeg streets are getting a dusting of white stuff this month, making it look like it's snowing in June.

The phenomenon is known as seed fluff, and City of Winnipeg forestry staff said it's quite common at this time of year.

The city said in an email to CTV News that the seeds come from cottonwood, poplar, and willow trees, and fall annually as part of the tree's biological process.

"Generally speaking, the volume of production is often in response to growing conditions or changes in their environment over a period of time and/or the previous year when the flower buds are being formed," said the email.

Seed fluff can be a nuisance to some. "It's terrible, it gets in your eyes, trying to breathe it in. You can't do anything outside. It's just everywhere," said one Winnipegger. "Every year is like this for a week or two."

The city said there has been a notable increase in elm seed production this year, possibly caused by multiple years of drought followed by last year's excess soil moisture.