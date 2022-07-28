Seeing Edmonton from the North Saskatchewan River

A group of newly-arrived Ukrainians took part in a guided tour of Edmonton’s river valley on Thursday.

The Riverwatch Alberta Eco Float Raft Adventure is a float down the North Saskatchewan River starting at Laurier Park.

The ride covers more than 12 kilometres and passes nine bridges.

One of the guides is Ukrainian and wanted to give the group a different view of their new city.

"The opportunity here is to create a great experience for them, so they get a greater understanding of where they're living now and just have some fun," said Jay Ball of Riverwatch Alberta.

"We definitely have a number of families & children who are extremely excited to be here and see a different perspective of Edmonton through the river, so we're grateful and delighted, and so are the newcomers,” said Orysia Boychuk of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

More information about the floats can be found online.