'Seeing people’s faces light up': Truckers help pets get to their forever homes

A group of truckers and dispatchers are helping rescued animals unite with their new owners.

“We mainly focus on rescues, transporting dogs from rescue to their new forever homes or from rescue to rescue,” said Josh Aldrich, president and co-founder of Fur the Haul of It Critter Courier Pet Rescue Transport.

The non-profit pet transport group was created five years ago by Aldrich, who lives in the Vancouver area, after he heard of truck drivers helping to deliver animals for breeders.

With 15 truck drivers involved, the group estimates they handle hundreds of animals every year.

“Last time I was in Saskatoon, I took eight cats from Sask Cat — a mom with seven kittens, I took them from here all the way to Vancouver,” Aldrich said.

The group depends on the cooperation of truck drivers, dispatchers and shelters. It operates primarily in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Aldrich says some drivers have their own trucks and others depend on the understanding and generosity of pet-loving employers.

“I do love it and it’s so worth it seeing people’s faces light up,” said Aldrich.

The group accepts donated items and uses funds to buy puppy pads, food, collars and leashes.

Aldrich also transports a lot of wildlife with special permits.

“I’ve had everything, like baby skunks. I had a badger this year, a river otter, tons of baby deer and elk over the years.”

Saskatchewan’s transportation coordinator Brandi Oliver says some people don’t adopt rescued pets because they can’t find them in their region. And that’s one of the reasons why she volunteers her time to the organization, to get pets to people who want them.

“Every animal deserves to be happy and in a loving environment,” said Oliver.

She says the people receiving the pets are overjoyed and relieved when they get their delivery.

“It’s companionship for any age. They are there to help, they want to love and they love unconditionally no matter what,” she said.

Brandi says she’s assisted in arranging the delivery of special cargo to some remote places and seen some interesting critters.

“Our drivers are up for anything; pigs, emus, cats, kittens, hawks and eagles. No matter what it is let us know we’ll see if we can help,” said Oliver.

Aldrich says the critter courier group has enriched his life and the dogs motivate him to take longer walks at the start and end of each day on the road.

“It’s an excuse to get out and exercise. If I didn’t have something to take for a walk I’d be up to 300 pounds, so it’s a lot healthier,” said Aldrich.