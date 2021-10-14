'Seeing some very sick patients': Medical team from Newfoundland helps northern Alberta

Much needed help for the healthcare system in Alberta is now in place as health care professionals from Newfoundland started taking shifts this week.

A team of eight nurses and doctors from that province are now in Fort McMurray for the next three weeks to provide aid to hospitals in the region.

The community welcomed them by raising the Newfound and Labrador flag outside the hospital in northern Alberta.

“We had a warm welcome from the staff here,” said Megan Bradbury, one of the critical care nurses.

“(The staff in Fort McMurray) are absolutely exhausted,” she added. “They’ve been doing this for such a long time, so they were happy to have us come here.”

The team of health care professionals is now taking full patient assignments to increase capacity and ease the pressure on the hospital’s staff.

We are grateful for the assistance of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador who have provided 7 healthcare workers to help alleviate the increased pressure on our health system as a result of COVID-19 at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in #YMM. pic.twitter.com/buKqgyyoeG

For Bradbury, it was difficult to sit back and watch as fellow health care workers struggled with an overwhelming amount of patients.

“It’s very difficult to sit by and watch people struggle,” she said. “These are very unprecedented times and we really have to do whatever we can to help each other get through this.”

Bradbury already spent five weeks at a Toronto Hospital, assisting in an ICU.

After their three-week rotation, Bradbury said the need in Alberta and back home will be reassessed before making decisions about future redeployment.

In Edmonton, eight Canadian Armed Forces critical care nursing officers and a team leader are assisting at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. They’ll be in position until the end of the month with patients like Sabear El-Rafih.

“It’s not a joke. Get the vaccine. Get it done because I’d rather get sick for two days than die in a hospital bed,” El-Rafih shared in a video Alberta Health Services (AHS) posted on Twitter.

That video is part of a video series featuring Albertans who had COVID-19 created by AHS.

Sabear, 30, says he believed false info he saw on social media. “That's why I never got the vaccine. I was scared.” Then he landed in the ICU w/ COVID-19. “I want to tell people that having COVID is probably the scariest thing you'll go through. It's not a joke. Get the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/L78tH6x0Xb

Bradbury echoed the need to get vaccinated.

“I urge everybody to get out there and get vaccinated if you’re not already,” Bradbury said.

“We’re seeing some very sick patients and definitely a need for us in this unit,” she added. “We’re seeing a majority of unvaccinated people in ICU, and that is heartbreaking to watch when it’s something so preventable.”