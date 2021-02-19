If you’re passing through the Lobo area just west of London, Ont. you may spot some unusual military activity, however there is no cause for concern as it’s a training exercise.

From Friday through Sunday members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be doing training exercises in the area of Middlesex Centre.

The exercises include patrolling, land navigation, construction of snow defences and survival in a cold weather environment.

As a result, members of the public may see uniformed soldiers in the area with unloaded weapons.

The exercise will take place around residential areas and farmland near Lobo, Ont.

The activity is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

No firing of ammunition will take place.

Authorities say all efforts are being made to minimize impact on the community but there may be areas that are inaccessible at times.