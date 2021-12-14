Seeking 'Christmas spirits:' liquor authorities experience delivery delays

For the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, the holidays are not just the most wonderful time of the year – they’re also the busiest.

This season though, shoppers looking for a particular product on liquor store shelves might find their drink of choice temporarily out of stock.

“Retailers around the world are experiencing these supply chain issues and product shortages and delays, and we at the NSLC are no different,” says NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware.

“We’re experiencing delays in deliveries as well.”

Though the situation is evolving, Ware says the shortages and delays they’re experiencing right now include wines from South America and New Zealand, along with tequila and American whiskey.

“It’s important for the customer to know, we do have products – we do have champagnes, we do have wines and whiskeys,” says Ware.

“It’s just that they might not be able to get the particular product size that they’re used to purchasing, or for a couple of weeks they might need a different product that has a similar taste profile at a similar price point,” she added.

In New Brunswick, NB Liquor says that demand for champagne and sparkling wine has been way up.

“This unprecedented increase in demand has unfortunately left us in a situation where we will likely be out of some of our most popular champagnes in the lead up to Christmas,” reads a post on the NB Liquor website.

Those products include Veuve Clicquot and Moet & Chandon.

While the global supply chain issues are said to not have had much of an impact on New Brunswick craft alcohol producers when it comes to their own supply of products, equipment is a different story.

“If there’s a producer that needs either a new broiler, or solar panels, or even a specialized part for an Italian-made piece of equipment, then good luck,” says Christine Comeau of the New Brunswick Craft Alcohol Producers Association.

“That’s been challenging for everybody," she added.