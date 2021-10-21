Seeking something spooky? Heritage Park offers Ghouls' Night Out event once more
Children and families who are looking to celebrate the spookiest time of the year can head to Heritage Park to enjoy some special performances as well as a number of new activities.
The Ghouls' Night Out event, which runs from Oct. 28 to 30 and during the afternoon on Oct. 31, features a dance party, storytelling and a Mexican tradition with a Dia de los Muertos display.
"Vote for your favourite putrid performers at the Undead’s Got Talent show, be mesmerized by the haunting blacklight puppet show Conjuring a Nightmare Before Christmas and get caught up in some Ghostbusting good times!" officials said in a release.
Officials say there will be plenty to eat as well at the many food venues inside the park.
Also, starting this year, all ticket-holders will be able to trick or treat at six of the park's historic homes.
Heritage Park says it is also promoting safe public health guidelines, including the province's Restriction Exemption Program, and a requirement that masks are worn in all indoor locations.
Full details about schedules and ticket information can be found online.
