'Seems like a waste': Donated HEPA filters for COVID-19 not allowed in Calgary schools

A group of parents who bought high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to be used at their children's school in the northwest in an effort to reduce their exposure to COVID-19 is frustrated because the Calgary Board of Education says they aren't allowed.

Parents at Collingwood School bought around 20 HEPA filters for roughly $4,700 through a fundraising account they regularly contribute funds to.

"I don’t know why we wouldn't do them if it's something we can afford as a parent council and decided to spend the money on and it's a benefit to our children," said Jill Carlson who has three children who attend the school. "I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to go that route."

The filters were installed earlier this year but when the school's ventilation system was being repaired for another reason in September, they were unplugged and parents were later told they were not allowed.

"I think it’s sort of crazy," said Sarah Stephenson, who has a child in grade two at the school and is also a nurse in the city. "Why would we not do what we need to do to keep our kids as safe as we can, especially in the time when our health care system was in such dire needs? Why would we not do everything we can when we have the capability of it?”"

In a statement, the CBE says all of its schools are mechanically ventilated and that Collingwood School has its own independent ventilation system that draws air from outside into the classroom and exhausts that air outside so there is no mixing of air between classrooms or between cohorts.

"HEPA filters are generally recommended when no mechanical ventilation exists, which means when windows are the only way to increase ventilation," said Megan Geyer, CBE spokesperson.

"As our schools are mechanically ventilated, we have not installed these filters."

Geyer says the CBE is regretful the filters for Collingwood were bought and installed before flagged for removal. She says there are a number of other concerns for installing HEPA filters including the risk of overloading school electrical systems, potential increase of virus transmission to students or staff closest to the device, and the cost related to cleaning, maintaining and repairing these devices.

"To further enhance fresh air exchange, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are operated in "occupied mode" before and after each school day," explained Geyer. "HVAC systems are set to maximize outdoor air intake. This increases air exchange rates in classrooms. During the school day, weather permitting, windows can also be opened to increase ventilation."

Stephenson says it seems like a waste, given the filters were already bought and installed.

"Hopefully people are using them somewhere good — the ones that got donated by parents — but to me it seems like the time and effort that went into getting these filters sure seems like a waste. I think we should be doing everything we can do decrease health care needs and keep our kids safe."

Parents at Queen Elizabeth High petition for HEPA filters

Parents at another Calgary school, Queen Elizabeth High, have just launched a petition for the CBE to change its policy on the use of HEPA filters in schools.

Dan Furst says HEPA filters are used in other jurisdictions like Ontario and would like to see the CBE revaluate its policy in Calgary schools.

"I’m largely motivated by stupid policy that annoys me, that causes people to suffer who shouldn't be suffering," said Furst. "These should be decisions that come from the top that doesn't put this burden entirely onto parents."

He says both his boys who go to Queen Elizabeth High are vaccinated but have been notified they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 at school.

"Fortunately, so far, my children have dodged a bullet each time but it doesn't have to be that way."

Geyer with the CBE says officials continue to work with Alberta Education and Alberta Health to ensure the health and safety in schools, adding the government has not issued guidance regarding HEPA filters in classrooms.

CTV News did reach out to the province regarding advice on ventilation and HEPA filters in schools.

Lisa Glover with Alberta Health says ventilation is one of the number of factors that should be considered in COVID-19 spread, adding ventilation systems should be well-maintained and functioning optimally.

"General guidance recommends HVAC systems should be maintained in accordance with manufacturer operational guidelines and upgraded as necessary."