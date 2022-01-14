Seizure of 3D printed firearms leads to numerous charges for Weyburn man: RCMP
A 26-year-old man is facing a lengthy list of charges after 3D printed firearms were seized from a home in Weyburn, RCMP said in a news release.
Police conducted a search warrant at the home on Nov. 21 as part of an ongoing investigation and arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
McMahon is facing a total of eight charges, including manufacturing a restricted weapon while not authorized to do so, manufacturing a prohibited weapon knowing he was not authorized to do so and two counts of possessing a prohibited device without a license.
“It’s illegal to manufacture a firearm unless you have a proper firearms business licence to do so. This includes manufacture by traditional methods, or other means,” Staff Sargent Scott Lambie from the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team said in a release.
The accused will make his first court appearance in March, 2022.
-
2 taken to hospital after semi-truck crash near Tofield, Alta.A crash involving two semi-trucks east of Edmonton on Friday evening injured two people.
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticismThe appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
170 Afghan refugees welcomed to Edmonton by Catholic Social ServicesA group of 170 Afghans who had been in hiding until a flight to Canada could be secured have arrived in their new home in Edmonton.
-
Long-time Barrie politician Ron Stewart dies, leaving behind a legacy of accomplishmentsRon Stewart, a long-time Barrie politician who represented the area federally for about a decade, has died.
-
Home sales set record in North Bay last yearHome sales in North Bay set a new record in 2021 and similar outcomes are being predicted for this year.
-
Drive-in dance performance offered by DJDOmicron may have wreaked havoc on the performing arts, but there's still a few ways to go out this weekend and not only keep your distance, but not even leave your vehicle.
-
With COVID-19 testing limited, will WorkSafeBC cover long-haulers claims without a positive test?With the B.C. Centre for Disease Control now saying if you have mild symptoms and are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to be tested for COVID-19, some workers face the prospect of being unable to prove they had the disease.
-
B.C. woman calls for accountability after TikTok humiliations almost drove her to suicideA Surrey, B.C., woman is speaking out about a troubling experience with one of the world's most popular social media platforms.
-
3 Edmonton athletes working towards the Olympics at RBC Training GroundThree young women from Edmonton have been selected as "future Olympians" by a program that tests, identifies, and then funds athletes with podium potential.