Select Chatham-Kent pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine

The Public Health Officer of Chatham-Kent was pleased to report on Thursday, that so far 25 per cent of the population 60 years of age and older had been vaccinated.

Dr. David Colby said some people in this group had already received their second dose.

Colby made the statement the same day the province announced three pharmacies in municipality would offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for people 55 years and older.

Those pharmacies are:

Shoppers Drug Mart

420 Quees St.. Chatham

Rexall

401 ST Clair St., Chatham

Mactavish Pharmacy

480 ST George St. , Dresden

“This is just the start to the rollout,” said Colby as he eventually plans to have pop up clinics in more rural areas of Chatham-Kent.

Colby remained keen on vaccinations as the best way to prevent the spread of COVID and avoid restrictions, but saw the necessity with the growing number of cases.

“The provincial lockdowns worked well, but the colour-coded system, not so well.”

Colby stated regional restrictions have been less effective controlling the virus as it encouraged individuals from more restricted areas to travel to less restricted areas possibly bringing the virus with them.

The CAO of Chatham-Kent Healthcare Alliance said that it is important to be aware of what is happening elsewhere in the province and prepare for any possible surge in cases.

Lori Marshall said on Thursday the hospital was caring for seven patients, two who were in ICU and one of them on a ventilator.

Marshall added they had discharged a COVID patient from the rehab unit after an 80-day stay.

She pointed out that it is easy to see how the health system can easily become overwhelmed when you consider the average hospital stay is seven days.

It is why healthcare workers hoped a majority of people would remain mindful and try to keep safe heading into Easter.