Self-referral appointments for PCR testing ending April 1 in New Brunswick

Vitalite and Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick say they're changing their COVID-19 testing policy starting April 1.

The health agencies say the changes are being made as Public Health updates its COVID-19 testing strategy.

They say nucleic acid-based testing, or a PCR test, will only be available with a prescription from a health-care provider.

The health agencies say those without access to a primary care provider can also be referred by consulting with a physician through an after-hours or walk-in clinic or a virtual appointment.

Rapid test kits will be available by appointment through community-based sites, including public libraries, municipal buildings and health centres.

Horizon says the number of self-referred PCR tests has been steadily declining over the past year.

About 8,000 self-referrals were made provincewide in March 2022, compared to 370 in Feb. 2023, according to a news release Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press