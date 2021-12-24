‘Selfie Christmas card’ backdrops installed at Orillia’s waterfront

Residents in and around Orillia, Ont. are being encouraged to take a holiday selfie at the city’s recently-decorated waterfront.

Local artist Paul Baxter painted two “selfie Christmas card” backdrops, installed at Couchiching Beach Park.

The initiative is part of the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce’s Light Up Orillia & Lake Country event that encourages community members to decorate and set up light displays.

All of the artwork will remain in place over the holidays.

“The idea is to provide an incentive for residents to get out and enjoy some fresh air, while offering an opportunity to connect remotely with friends and family,” said Allan Lafontaine, Orillia District Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.

“With public health restrictions limiting gatherings again this holiday season, we’re hoping that the artwork will lift some spirits and that people will enjoy creating custom photo greetings they can share.”

More artwork can be found at the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital and near the Community Centre in Rama, all part of Light Up Orillia & Lake Country.

Other light displays and decorations have been placed in community spaces in and around Orillia and Lake Country along with Severn including retirement homes.

As part of the initiative, a light contest and tour will continue to run over the holidays. More information can be found on the Light Up Orillia Facebook page.