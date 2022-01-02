Selkirk Avenue house fire closes road, evacuates neighbouring homes

A fire in a vacant bungalow on Selkirk Avenue has closed the road and prompted the evacuation of a neighbouring home.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), the fire started around 1:58 a.m. on Sunday.

WFPS said crews saw heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

An offensive attack was launched, but crews were forced to exit the building and transition to a defensive attack due to deteriorating conditions.

WFPS said one neighbouring home was evacuated due to water damage. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was called to help find temporary accommodations.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available, but WFPS said it expects the building to be a complete loss.

The city said crews would likely remain at the scene, extinguishing hot spots for most of the day.

Selkirk Avenue is closed between Austin Street North and Main Street.

The city said the road will re-open once crews complete their work at the scene.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

The city said it would monitor conditions and apply sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.