Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels

The City of Selkirk tweeted the closure on Tuesday, saying it is due to high water levels on Highway 204 on the east side of the Red River.

The city is also temporarily closing Selkirk Park while its builds a preventative dike at the boat launch. Daerwood Park, the waterfront docks and parking behind the Gordon Howard Centre are also closed until further notice.

According to Selkirk’s high water update, the city’s high water preparedness is at level two of four. It notes that every year it implements a spring high water preparedness plan and monitors the river levels to maintain the appropriate level of preparedness.

During the spring melt, Selkirk’s primary focus is on the safety of citizens and visitors.

More information on the city’s preparedness plan can be found online.