Selkirk woman missing more than a week: RCMP

RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing Selkirk woman.

Police say 34-year-old Drusilla Kirkwood was last seen on April 27 around 5:00 p.m. on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

Kirkwood is five-foot-seven, weighs 230 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt, brown shoes and a grey sweatshirt.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.