Selling your home? Here are some tips for staging it well

After years of being in a sellers’ market, the shifting real estate reality means sellers now have to work harder to stand out to attract buyers.

“Not everyone has the budget for a kitchen or bathroom renovation,” explains Taylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty.

Bennett has five inexpensive tips to get your home looking its best.

1. First Impressions Matter

- A well-lit home is an inviting home

- Tame your landscaping

“Buyers should feel warm and welcome upon pulling into the driveway of your home - if the driveway is cracked & broken, or the grass is tall enough to play hide & seek, this will simply cause the buyer to look for all the other problems with the home they can find.”

“Not only should your landscaping be on-point, but a thorough cleaning of the exterior (doors, windows, siding, etc) or a fresh coat of paint can go a long way in setting a positive tone for buyers.”

2. Critical Kitchens

- Change the cabinet handles to update the look

- Add a backsplash to give your kitchen a finishing touch

- Show off the counter space

“Kitchens are by far the most popular room of the house - and it's one of the most important rooms when it comes to a buying decision. An older kitchen can turn off buyers, consider updating its look with new cabinet handles and backsplash.”

“And if you have a smaller kitchen, make sure to keep the countertops clean and clear - no toasters, cutting boards, blenders, or coffee machines. The more items you have out, the less storage it appears you have.”

“Also, consider leaving your kitchen lights on for showings - especially your under valence lights, they can often completely change the feel of the kitchen.”

3. "Bigger" Bathroom

- Avoid darker colours in small rooms

- Clean = Inviting

“Most bathrooms are some of the smallest rooms in the house - plus if you have a tub with a shower curtain that cuts off about 1/3 of the room so it can appear even smaller. With small rooms, light and bright colours are best, they'll give the appearance of a larger room and will make it feel cleaner. And cleanliness in a small room is very important, and bath towels & shower curtains can be dirt magnets.”

“Consider replacing the shower curtain and investing in some "showing towels" - this should help set up a clean and welcoming environment for buyers.”

4. "Hotel" Bedroom

- Light and bright bedsheets

- Declutter the closets

“After kitchens and bathrooms, bedrooms are high on the list of most important things for home buyers. Many people like to have a dark room to sleep in - but dark rooms not only look far smaller but are also way less inviting. Lose the heavy blinds/curtains and get some light-coloured bedsheets & curtains to create a relaxing setting. Think of most hotel rooms - they aren't huge rooms but with clever lighting and design, they appear large and luxurious.”

“Whether it’s the walk-in closet in the primary bedroom, or a linen closet make sure it's clean and organized. Interested buyers are going to open closets and cabinets, and a cluttered cabinet gives the impression that organization is a problem. Think of the clothing displays at major retailers - they are appropriately full but not cluttered.”