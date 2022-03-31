Semi catches fire outside Chestermere High School, no disruption to Thursday classes
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
A section of Highway 791 in Chestermere was closed to traffic following an early morning semi trailer fire.
The vehicle caught fire shortly before 4 a.m. just outside Chestermere High School in the city east of Calgary.
RCMP say the fire was extinguished but, as of 6:45 a.m., the highway was still closed and would remain closed while debris in the area wass addressed.
There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No disruptions to Thursday's classes at Chestermere High School were expected, said RCMP officials.
Update: Hwy791 closed from Chestermere High School to TwpRd240 for vehicle fire debris cleanup. Drive with caution in the area. (6:54am) #ABRoads https://t.co/KbCkwj866d— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 31, 2022
