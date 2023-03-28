Semi causes 'major damage' after colliding with overhead sign in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw’s Main Street was the site of a collision between a semi and an overhead sign on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Moose Jaw police news release, a semi hauling an air seeder struck the highway overhead sign on the 1700 block of Main Street North at around 12:50 p.m.

The collision caused “major damage” and a traffic obstruction in the area, police said.

Traffic was diverted onto Diefenbaker Drive following the crash.

Moose Jaw police advised the public to avoid the area as the highway will be blocked “for an unknown amount of time.”