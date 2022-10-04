iHeartRadio

Semi crashes into Yellowhead Trail barrier


No one was injured on Oct. 4, 2022, when a semi crashed into concrete barriers on eastbound Yellowhead Trail closing the Fort Road exit.

No one was injured when a semi crashed into concrete barriers on eastbound Yellowhead Trail at the Fort Road exit Tuesday morning.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 8 a.m., the truck appeared hung up on barriers closing the Fort Road exit ramp.

Nothing was spilled. The right lane of eastbound Yellowhead was moving slower than the left. 

12