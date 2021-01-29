A driver of a semi-truck has been arrested after allegedly trying to drive away from a four-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway that RCMP said he started.

On Thursday, an RCMP patrol officer was on the Perimeter Highway at Pipeline Road around 5 p.m. when he saw the crash happen. After calling for help, the officer pulled up to the scene.

"Traffic was already backing up and there was debris all over the roadway," RCMP said in a release.

A witness on the scene told the officer a semi-truck, which was parked about 20 metres from the crash on the shoulder, had been involved in the crash.

"As the officer was checking on people involved in the collision, the semi started to drive away," RCMP said, adding the driver turned south down Pipeline Road.

"The officer got in his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on the semi. The driver was arrested for Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision."

RCMP said an investigation has determined the whole crash was a chain reaction started by the semi.

Mounties said all the vehicles were stopped at a red light when an SUV was hit from behind, causing it to smash into a transit van, which hit a car that then slammed into a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old woman from St. Andrews, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man from Selkirk, was not seriously injured, RCMP said.

A 25-year-old man from East St. Paul who had been driving the car was not injured, but RCMP said his licence was suspended and he will be receiving a ticket.

The driver of the semi, a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg, is facing several charges under the Highway Traffic Act and has been handed a serious offence notice. Mounties said he could also face criminal charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court. RCMP is still investigating the crash.