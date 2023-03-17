Semi driver involved in Calgary hit-and-run that sent woman to hospital found

Calgary police say they've found the driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police were called to the scene, at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 28th Street S.E., at 9:18 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators believe the victim, a woman in her 40s, was struck by a "construction tractor unit" as the vehicle was making a right turn.

Police say the woman was in the marked crosswalk at the time and suffered traumatic injuries.

"The semi-truck failed to remain at the scene but was located a short time later by police," officials said in a release. "The driver, a man in his 50s, was uninjured from the collision and is co-operating with police."

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say speed, drugs and alcohol are not being considered as factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going online.