Semi flips on eastbound Glenmore Trail at 52nd Street S.E., Friday afternoon traffic impacted

Traffic was snarled along eastbound Glenmore Trail at 52nd Street S.E. after a semi flipped onto its side Friday afternoon, sending the driver to hospital suffering minor injuries.

The eastbound ramp from northbound 52nd Street S.E. was closed and multiple lanes of traffic blocked.

Police later said the truck had been removed and traffic was again flowing.

