Semi hauling excavator believed to be cause of damaged overpass near Balgonie
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
The White Butte RCMP is searching for information on an incident that severely damaged an overpass earlier this month.
Around 9:40 p.m. on May 3, the Highway 10 overpass that runs over the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at Balgonie was damaged, according to a social media post from Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.
The damage to the overpass is believed to be caused by a semi hauling an excavator, and White Butte RCMP are asking for help in identifying the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
