Semi-rollover west of Edmonton causes traffic delays

File photo.

Traffic was delayed on Highway 16 for hours after a semi-rollover near Innisfree.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Highway 16 and Range Road 111.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, and had to extricate the driver from the truck.

Eastbound traffic was impacted.

