iHeartRadio

Semi rolls over on Highway 2 south


(Supplied/RCMP)

A semi rolled over on Highway 2 south late Thursday afternoon.

RCMP officers from High River, Turner Valley, Claresholm and Okotoks, Alta., were on scene at Highway 2 near Highway 543 north of High River.

One southbound lane was open, so traffic was getting through but slowly for a time.

Police say the semi was hauling vehicles when it flipped.

No injuries have been reported.

12