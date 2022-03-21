Semi, SUV involved in head-on crash in southeast Edmonton

An SUV and semi crashed in southeast Edmonton around noon on Monday.

At the scene at Millbourne Road and 76 Street, it appeared as though the vehicles had collided head on at the intersection. The SUV's front end was heavily damaged.

It's not known how many people were involved, their condition, or what led to the crash. EMS attended to at least three patients.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Police Service for more information.

The semi was hauling piping.

Police were redirecting traffic from the area.

More to come…