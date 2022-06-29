Semi-trailer truck gets stuck on High Level Bridge

A semi-trailer crashed into the High Level Bridge Wednesday morning and got stuck.

The vehicle got stuck under the streetcar portion on the north end of the bridge, near Constable Ezio Faraone Park, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The bridge was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated and the truck was removed.

The semi was damaged, police told CTV News.

No one was injured and the bridge was not damaged, police said.