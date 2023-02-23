Transport truck crash stalls highway traffic near Victoria

Drivers faced delays on the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash left a transport truck on its side.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed near the McKenzie overpass shortly before 1 p.m.

The road remained closed until about 3:45 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Saanich police say no serious injuries related to the crash have been reported.